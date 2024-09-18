Shaking Beef shakes off a dull dinner

Bold, bright flavors can revitalize a boring meal. It’s easy enough to cook a steak in a skillet, but it’s much more exciting to sass up a steak supper with umami-rich soy sauce, zippy garlic, zesty citrus and flavorful oyster and fish sauces all tossed together with peppery watercress and juicy tomatoes.

This Vietnamese dish gets its unusual name from the way the beef is shaken in the skillet while it is cooking. Inspired by award-winning cookbook author, culinary authority and food blogger at Vietworldkitchen.com, Andrea Nguyen, the recipe contains user-friendly ingredients found at larger grocery stores and markets.

In contrast to a typical American steak supper with a huge slab of meat per person, this recipe is good and good for you with a hefty amount of greens and vegetables and a modest amount of steak. Not only does this make the resulting dish more plant-forward, but it’s also easier on the wallet.