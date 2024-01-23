$6 per dishcloth, $16.99 for a pack of three dishcloths. Available at Amazon or replenishhomegoods.com/shop.

Deadstock coasters

“Deadstock” refers to material left over at the end of a manufacturing process. Most often, it ends up in a landfill. When Ella Lim of Verloop discovered a supply of deadstock yarn at her mother’s knitwear factory in the Philippines, she decided to turn it into a range of items, including beanies, socks, mittens, gloves and, for your glassware, 4-inch-square coasters in a squiggle pattern, available in lilac or lime.

$26 for three coasters. Order at shop.verloopknits.com.

Keep produce longer

Utah-based Bluapple can help you keep produce fresh longer. The namesake product is an apple-shaped container that holds packets that help absorb ethylene gas, the natural ripening agent that can shorten the shelf life of your produce. Place the Bluapple in your vegetable crisper, where it will extend the life of your produce for two to three weeks. VeggieZips are produce bags with vents, so the ethylene gas emitted by the contents can escape. Testers said the bags slowed the ripening of produce, with greens, peppers and bananas still looking good after more than a week.

$10.88 per 10-pack of VeggieZips. $24.99 per two-pack of Bluapples and eight ethylene-absorbent packets, enough for one year. Order at Amazon and thebluapple.com.

