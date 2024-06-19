10 uses for an ice cube tray that don’t involve water

In a perfect world, ice cube trays would all be the same size. The four in my freezer are each a different size but each slot generally holds about 1 ounce, which is equivalent to 2 tablespoons per cube. Four cubes equals roughly 1/2 cup. To determine the exact volume of your ice cube tray, fill it with water, then pour the water into a measuring cup. You can then adjust the recipes below to the size of your specific tray.

Here are 10 ways to put your ice cube trays to good use.

Caramelized onions

After investing 45 minutes at the stove for a skillet of golden goodness, keep that long-cooked flavor on hand to add to any quick weeknight dish with no trouble at all. A single cube of frozen caramelized onions makes a flavorful addition to sauteed vegetables while three or four cubes add substance to a soup or stew.

Ginger shots

For a money-saving and easy homemade shot, blend three (1-inch) pieces of ginger root and the juice of one lemon and one orange until smooth, about 60 seconds. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing the ginger with the back of a spoon to release all the juice possible. (Stir in enough water to make 12 ounces total in liquid volume.) Pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. Thaw individual cubes in a glass in the refrigerator, or add to a mug and pour in boiling water for a comforting beverage to treat a summer cold. Add a pinch of cayenne, mint leaves or a piece of turmeric root for variety.

Leftover broth

Once opened, broth stays fresh in the refrigerator for just a few days. Before it expires, pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. Use in stir-fries, add to a pot of rice while cooking, or toss one to the dog for a refreshing treat.

Smoothie bombs

Stir together yogurt and your fruit of choice, spoon into the ice cube tray and freeze. Pop a few into the blender in the morning along with your favorite add-ins. Blend until smooth.

Iced coffee and tea

Pour coffee or tea into an ice cube tray and freeze. Add cubes to a cup of cold tea or coffee for an iced beverage with maximum caffeine input.

Chocolate bites

Melt 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate chips and 2 tablespoons coconut oil in short spurts in a microwave oven, or over low heat on the stove, stirring until smooth. Add 1/3 cup chopped nuts, broken pretzel sticks, and/or dried fruit to an ice cube tray. Pour chocolate over fillings and stir with a toothpick to be sure chocolate reaches the bottom of the cube. Freeze until solid. Thaw briefly before serving.

Herbs

Divide chopped herbs between sections of an ice cube tray and top with olive oil. Freeze until solid. Add to a warm skillet when sauteing vegetables, sauces, soups and stews. Got basil? Blend Parmesan cheese, olive oil and pine nuts together for pesto, then pour into an ice cube tray and freeze.

Diced canned tomatoes

Never waste the leftovers in the can again. Divide them into an ice cube tray and freeze. Use liberally in pots of soup, stews, vegetables, and so much more. This also works with chopped fresh tomatoes and tomato paste.

Coconut milk

Have a recipe that calls for just a portion of a can of coconut milk? Pour any remaining milk into an ice cube tray and freeze. Add to soups and smoothies.

Summer spritzer

Divide about 1 cup of mixed chopped fresh fruit among the slots of an ice cube tray. Top with white wine and freeze. When frozen, add to a glass and top with cold seltzer for a refreshing wine spritzer.

