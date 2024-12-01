Tis the season of celebrations, which brings a lot of fun things to do to Atlanta. From special holiday-themed experiences that are perfect for the whole family to opportunities to learn about how other cultures spend this time of year, Atlanta is the perfect place to be all December.

Fun family outings

Holiday Tea with Santa

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. $78 for adults, $42 for children 2-12. Swan Coach House, 3130 Salmon Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-261-0636. swancoachhouse.com/event-details/holiday-tea-with-santa-2024-12-15-11-00

Create a special memory with the youngest members of your family and take them for tea with Santa. After a visit to each table from the jolly man himself, you’ll enjoy finger foods, scones and other sweet treats. Seasonal decorations and holiday music add to the ambience of this festive experience. This holiday tea takes about two hours and is a perfect way to spend time with all the grandkids.

Zoo Year’s Eve

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Admission is included with entrance to the Zoo. $27.95 for ages 12+, $22.20 for ages 3-11, $25.95 for ages 65+ and free for Zoo Members. Ford Pavilion at Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta. 404-624-5600. zooatlanta.org/event/zoo-years-eve

Ring in the new year at a more family-friendly time with Zoo Year’s Eve. This early countdown makes sure everyone is up to celebrate. Take part in the dance party with local DJs rocking out, or catch an interactive magic show. A special puppet show shares a Chinese tale with an important lesson, and a crafts table lets kids make exactly what they need for the final countdown. Special animal encounters, a bubble station, and a resolutions table round out all the New Year’s Eve fun. Don’t forget: You also have the entire zoo to walk through to greet the animals as they get ready to celebrate.

Ringing in the holidays

Winterfest

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. $20 for ages 14+ for Tour of Lights Block Party on Friday evening and $20 entry fee for Jingle Jog on Saturday morning. Other activities on Saturday are free. Virginia Highlands, 1017 North Highland Avenue, NE and Lanier Boulevard between University Drive and Los Angeles Avenue, Atlanta. virginiahighlanddistrict.com/winterfest

Virginia Highland Winterfest is a day-and-a-half long, jam-packed winter wonderland of activities. Things kick off Friday night with the Tour of Lights Block Party. Bright lights, live music, food and drink get the party started. Saturday morning begins early with a 2.2 mile jingle jog fun run. Entrants get their own set of bells to jingle out as they go. Next is the holiday parade complete with popular holiday characters and candy canes tossed into the crowd. Rounding out the day is the holiday gift market with art, jewelry, accessories, home goods and more. There’s also the kid’s corner that includes bounce houses, face painting, live entertainment and crafts.

Atlanta Jingle Bell Jog

9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. See website for 5K run fee. $20 to enter Elf Dash. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/JingleBellJogATL

Calling all holiday runners and spectators. The Atlanta Jingle Bell Jog is a site worth seeing as Santas, reindeer and elves come out to to run through Piedmont Park. You’ll hear the jingle bells and see a lot of mistletoe as adults, children and even pet dogs go by. Since every runner gets their own Santa suit, it’s guaranteed everyone will be dressed up for this run. For kids who want to get involved and run their own race, a one-mile Elf Dash is the perfect way to spread some holiday cheer and get out some energy. This race starts an hour after the 5K.

More ways to celebrate

Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Now-Sunday, Jan. 12. Admission included with ticket price. $25.95 for ages 13-64, $23.95 for cages 3-12 and $24.95 for ages 65+ Admission is free for members. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org/experiences/exhibits/special-exhibits/winter-wonderland

Now in its 15th year, Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland celebrates the holiday season with a global perspective. Christmas trees on display throughout the museum are full of lights, ornaments and items from different cultures to highlight the diversity of celebrations. A special exhibit displays some well-known holiday items, along with art, crafts and holiday symbols from over 30 countries.

Menorah Lighting

4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Free Admission. Downtown Decatur Square, 101 East Court Square, Decatur. facebook.com/events/705443965066309

Come out and celebrate the 5th night of Hanukkah by seeing the candles lit up on a giant menorah. Enjoy a hot drink and sample some latkes or potato pancakes, the traditional food of the holiday. Snap a photo with Mr. Dreidel, and collect plenty of chocolate during the Hanukkah gelt drop. This is a great opportunity to experience Hanukkah as a community in Decatur.