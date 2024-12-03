Netflix has new offerings to stream this holiday season

Netflix is unleashing an avalanche of holiday content, with star-studded casts (including Lindsay Lohan’s rom-com return), concert specials and even NFL action on Christmas Day.

Here’s your guide to what’s streaming and when to tune in.

Released last month (ICYMI)

“Meet Me Next Christmas”: Christina Milian stars in this New York City romance about a woman racing against time to snag tickets to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert. This film’s for music lovers and rom-com enthusiasts alike.

“Hot Frosty”: Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan headline this show about a widow who brings a handsome snowman to life, discovering love and healing just before he melts away.

“The Merry Gentlemen”: Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray team up in this tale of a former big-city dancer who stages an all-male Christmas revue to save her parents’ small-town venue.

“Our Little Secret”: Lohan is back in this holiday rom-com as Avery, who’s forced to spend Christmas with her ex in a small Georgia town after discovering their current partners are siblings.

“The Snow Sister”: This Norwegian family mystery follows an 11-year-old boy who meets a mysterious Christmas-loving girl while dealing with family grief during the holidays.

“Is It Cake? Holiday”: Nine all-star bakers return to create mind-bending holiday-themed cakes in this festive spin on the popular competition show.

December releases

“That Christmas” (Dec. 4): From “Love Actually” writer Richard Curtis comes this animated feature. Bill Nighy and Brian Cox lend their voices to the tale, weaving together holiday stories of family, friendship and Santa’s biggest mistake.

“Black Doves” (Dec. 5): Keira Knightley leads this holiday spy thriller, playing a secret agent caught in a web of danger and deception in London.

“Mary” (Dec. 6): Anthony Hopkins joins a stellar cast in this biblical epic following Mary’s journey after the miraculous conception, as she and Joseph flee from King Herod to protect the newborn Jesus.

“A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter” (Dec. 6): Pop star Sabrina Carpenter brings holiday cheer with performances from her new EP “Fruitcake,” alongside special guests and surprise appearances.

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” (Dec. 9): Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome back familiar faces for more festive baking challenges.

“Carry-On” (Dec. 13): Taron Egerton stars as a TSA agent forced to make an impossible choice when a mysterious traveler blackmails him on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day special events

NFL on Netflix

Chiefs vs. Steelers (1 p.m.)

Ravens vs. Texans (4:30 p.m.)

Netflix’s holiday lineup has something for just about everyone this season. Click here for a complete list of what’s streaming.