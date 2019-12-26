Music producer Zaytoven honored at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

The Atlanta music producer, Zaytoven was recently honored at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for donating $25,000 to the organization, according to 11Alive.
The musician has worked with several major artists in the industry over the last two decades including Drake, Travis Scott and Keisha Cole. Despite his success, Zaytoven says giving back to the community gives him the biggest fulfillment.
“I never want to be the guy that’s over here and everybody else is down here. I’m like let me be in the middle. I want to bridge the gap some kind of way,” he told 11Alive.
The producer started the organization Zay Area Foundation back in 2017 as a way to bring music production programs to underserved communities across the United States, according to the organization's website.
After the donation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta honored Zaytoven by placing his name on a hospital room.