Music producer Zaytoven honored at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta's own super producer Zaytoven commands the stage at the Red Bull Culture Clash music battle. The show is comprised of four stages, each featuring different genres. These crews battle for the title of Red Bull Music Culture Clash winner.

Celebrity Buzz | Dec 26, 2019
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta music producer, Zaytoven was recently honored at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for donating $25,000 to the organization, according to 11Alive.

The musician has worked with several major artists in the industry over the last two decades including Drake, Travis Scott and Keisha Cole. Despite his success, Zaytoven says giving back to the community gives him the biggest fulfillment.

“I never want to be the guy that’s over here and everybody else is down here. I’m like let me be in the middle. I want to bridge the gap some kind of way,” he told 11Alive.

The producer started the organization Zay Area Foundation back in 2017 as a way to bring music production programs to underserved communities across the United States, according to the organization's website.

After the donation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta honored Zaytoven by placing his name on a hospital room.

