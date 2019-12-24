Breaking News

Cardi B spends thousands on gifts for children in need

Celebrity Buzz | Dec 24, 2019
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The holidays are all about giving, and Cardi B is in the holiday spirit. The rapper was spotted at a Target in Miami, Florida last Friday spending thousands on gifts for kids, according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old musician reportedly spent around $5,000 on games, dolls, car sets, and then rented a U-HAUL to transport the gifts to the recipients before the holidays.

Cardi B is no stranger to giving. Just recently, she gave husband Offset a refrigerator filled with cold, hard cash.

