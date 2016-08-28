Blimey, James Bond! Atlanta writer wins prize named for your creator

The Atlantan just won the coveted Crime Writers Association Ian Fleming Steel Dagger award. Named for the creator of fiction's dashing James Bond character, it's given annually to the best thriller published in the United Kingdom.

Slaughter (no, that's not a pen name), is the bestselling author of more than a dozen densely-plotted and "true that"-detailed crime novels. She was honored for her latest, the Atlanta-set "Cop Town," (Read the AJC's review here). It takes place in 1974, when Maynard Jackson has just been elected the city's first black mayor and the two female cops at its center find themselves battling male resentment and egos, along with grisly crimes.