OutKast’s Big Boi to offer Airbnb stays at ‘The Dungeon’

Among the experiences for guests is access to the basement of the house, where OutKast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits (signatures still adorn the walls); access to a home studio outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment; rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired Dungeon Family songs; and local transportation (to and from the house) in an Escalade (guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Atlanta).

Airbnb is monitoring Atlanta COVID-19 policies and infection rates and will offer the booking guest – who must reside in the U.S. – a $1,000 Airbnb coupon if it becomes necessary to cancel the stays.

The company will also make a one-time donation to Atlanta Public Schools Music Department in recognition of the impact of music education on Big Boi’s career.