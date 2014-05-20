By and about Celestine

Celestine Sibley, who wrote for the Atlanta Constitution (and later, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) from 1941 to 1999, was posthumously inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in 2007. She also wrote more than two dozen books. Here is a selection of selection of titles by and about her:
- "Turned Funny." Her memoir, winner of the Council of Authors and Journalists' best biography award, was adapted into a play by Phillip DePoy. New York: Harper & Row, 1988.
- "A Place Called Sweet Apple: Country Living and Southern Recipes." A celebration of her cozy and rustic cabin, that was built in 1842. She bought it in 1962 and moved in a year later. Sweet Apple Elementary School in Roswell is named after it. Atlanta: Peachtree Publishers, 1985.
- “Dear Store: an Affectionate Portrait of Rich’s.” An appreciation of the elegant store (now the site of the Sam Nunn federal building) in downtown Atlanta that started the Pink Pig and Great Tree traditions now carried on by Macy’s. Garden City: Doubleday, 1967. Read an excerpt: Why Rich’s became an Atlanta institution
- "Celestine Sibley, Reporter." A selection of Sibley's work spanning her entire career, curated by her treasured colleague and friend, Richard Eldridge. Athens: Hill Street Press, 2001.
- “The Celestine Sibley Sampler: Writings and Photographs with Tributes to the Beloved Author and Journalist.” A compilation of her work edited by her granddaughter, namesake and fellow writer, Sibley Fleming. Atlanta: Peachtree Publishers, 1997.
