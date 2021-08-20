UPDATE: Spelman College faculty to resume in-person teaching Monday

“The faculty at Spelman College were excited about returning to in-person instruction,” the message from the faculty council sent out Thursday began. “However, much to our disappointment, faculty have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety guidelines that will ensure our health and wellbeing when teaching face-to-face. While awaiting acceptable responses to these concerns, we have decided not to teach in-person. Most faculty will use alternative instructional methods for course delivery.”

The move garnered generally widespread praise on social media, particularly from professors at other colleges and universities. Thousands of faculty members across Georgia, primarily in the state’s public University System, have demanded through letters and petitions stronger safety regulations as classes have begun at many campuses in the past two weeks.

Spelman on Thursday released a 22-page document with updated safety measures such as putting masks and other sanitation supplies in each classroom and portable air purifiers have been placed in spaces on campus where social distancing is not possible. College officials stressed that in-person instruction was still taking place Thursday.

Campbell said in a message Thursday to students, employees and faculty that the college is considering the feasibility of weekly self-administered tests.