Some Spelman faculty refusing to teach in person due to COVID-19 safety concerns

“The faculty at Spelman College were excited about returning to in-person instruction,” the message began. “However, much to our disappointment, faculty have not received clear and enforceable protocol and safety guidelines that will ensure our health and wellbeing when teaching face-to-face. While awaiting acceptable responses to these concerns, we have decided not to teach in-person. Most faculty will use alternative instructional methods for course delivery.”

Spelman, located near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, which includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine. The schools announced in April that students, faculty and employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be on campus this fall, unless they have an approved exemption. Classes began Wednesday. Administrators said Thursday the college remains open for in-person instruction.