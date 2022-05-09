ajc logo
Tyler Perry to Emory graduates: The secret to success? Hard work

In a commencement speech to Emory University graduates, Atlanta-based entertainment mogul Tyler Perry described his long journey to success to emphasize the value of hard work on May 9, 2022. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

In a commencement speech Monday to Emory University graduates, Atlanta-based entertainment mogul Tyler Perry described his long journey to success to emphasize the value of hard work.

Perry received an honorary doctor of letters degree. He focused much of his 20-minute address on having a strong work ethic, noting humorously how easily some people become successful by making videos and posting them on social media.

Perry said it took seven years of effort — and at one point being homeless — before his first play packed large Atlanta venues like The Tabernacle and eventually the Fox Theatre.

“Your dreams will call for that kind of commitment,” Perry said. “It took an insane work ethic for me to get here. It took time and commitment and sacrificing.”

“I know how long it takes to build a dream,” he added.

Georgia-based producer and director Tyler Perry was the keynote speaker during Emory University’s 2022 Commencement and received the honorary doctor of letters degree on Monday, May 9, 2022. Fifteen thousand people were expected to attend. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Perry also urged the graduates to find “professors” in their lives who can mentor them. Perry, 52, said he continues to search for people who can guide him.

He recalled being turned down for a job selling cars by a man who said he hadn’t completed anything at that point in his life.

“As awful as that moment was, he was a professor,” Perry said. “Anytime I set out to do anything in the world, I finish it because I remember his voice.”

Emory also presented honorary degrees to longtime community volunteer Louise R. Glenn and former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, now a partner in the King & Spalding law firm.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

