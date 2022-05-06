Georgia graduations’ star power ranges from Tyler Perry to mayor, CEOs

Caption Tyler Perry, a hit-making film and television director and producer, is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus. Caption Tyler Perry, a hit-making film and television director and producer, is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

Tyler Perry: The hit-making film and television director and producer is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

Hank Stewart: The acclaimed Atlanta-area poet is the guest speaker at Georgia Gwinnett College’s ceremony, set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gas South Arena.

Ed Bastian: Delta’s chief executive officer will speak at the University of Georgia’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 13 on campus at Sanford Stadium.

Pinky Cole: The owner of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurants is returning to her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, to speak at its commencement. The ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 14 on campus.

Saycon Sengbloh: The Atlanta actress, best known for her role as Lillian on the ABC sitcom “The Wonder Years,” will speak at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 14 on campus.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock: The Georgia lawmaker, and Ebenezer Baptist Church’s senior pastor, is speaking at his alma mater, Morehouse College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 15 on campus.

Stacey Abrams: The Spelman college alumna, and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, will speak at its ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. May 15 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

Beatriz “Bea” Perez: The Coca-Cola vice president is the guest speaker at Oglethorpe University’s commencement, set for 9 a.m. May 21 on campus.