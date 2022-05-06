Georgia graduations’ star power ranges from Tyler Perry to mayor, CEOs

College commencement season ramps up this weekend with ceremonies on several campuses in and around metro Atlanta.
Here are some of the prominent people who are scheduled to speak:
Vince Dooley: The longtime, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach and athletics director is the commencement speaker at Athens Technical College. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at The Classic Center in Athens.
Carol Tomé: The chief executive officer of UPS is speaking at Berry College’s ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday on campus.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: The mayor is returning to his alma mater to speak at Georgia Tech’s bachelor’s degree ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Tyler Perry: The hit-making film and television director and producer is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.
Hank Stewart: The acclaimed Atlanta-area poet is the guest speaker at Georgia Gwinnett College’s ceremony, set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gas South Arena.
Ed Bastian: Delta’s chief executive officer will speak at the University of Georgia’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 13 on campus at Sanford Stadium.
Pinky Cole: The owner of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurants is returning to her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, to speak at its commencement. The ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 14 on campus.
Credit: UPS
Credit: UPS
Saycon Sengbloh: The Atlanta actress, best known for her role as Lillian on the ABC sitcom “The Wonder Years,” will speak at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 14 on campus.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock: The Georgia lawmaker, and Ebenezer Baptist Church’s senior pastor, is speaking at his alma mater, Morehouse College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 15 on campus.
Stacey Abrams: The Spelman college alumna, and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, will speak at its ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. May 15 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.
Beatriz “Bea” Perez: The Coca-Cola vice president is the guest speaker at Oglethorpe University’s commencement, set for 9 a.m. May 21 on campus.
About the Author