ajc logo
X

Georgia graduations’ star power ranges from Tyler Perry to mayor, CEOs

Andre Dickens waves to the crowd just after being sworn in as Mayor of Atlanta during his inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The mayor will be the speaker at one of Georgia Tech's undergraduate commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.)

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
Andre Dickens waves to the crowd just after being sworn in as Mayor of Atlanta during his inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The mayor will be the speaker at one of Georgia Tech's undergraduate commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Saturday, May 7 at 3 p.m. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.)

Credit: Ben Gray

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago
Other commencement speakers include Abrams, Dooley, Warnock

College commencement season ramps up this weekend with ceremonies on several campuses in and around metro Atlanta.

Here are some of the prominent people who are scheduled to speak:

Vince Dooley: The longtime, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach and athletics director is the commencement speaker at Athens Technical College. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at The Classic Center in Athens.

Carol Tomé: The chief executive officer of UPS is speaking at Berry College’s ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday on campus.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: The mayor is returning to his alma mater to speak at Georgia Tech’s bachelor’s degree ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

caption arrowCaption
Tyler Perry, a hit-making film and television director and producer, is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

Tyler Perry, a hit-making film and television director and producer, is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

caption arrowCaption
Tyler Perry, a hit-making film and television director and producer, is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

ExploreLudacris celebrates a new honor: Georgia State bachelor’s degree

Tyler Perry: The hit-making film and television director and producer is speaking at Emory University’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday on its Atlanta campus.

Hank Stewart: The acclaimed Atlanta-area poet is the guest speaker at Georgia Gwinnett College’s ceremony, set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gas South Arena.

Ed Bastian: Delta’s chief executive officer will speak at the University of Georgia’s bachelor’s degree ceremony, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 13 on campus at Sanford Stadium.

Pinky Cole: The owner of the popular Slutty Vegan restaurants is returning to her alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, to speak at its commencement. The ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 14 on campus.

caption arrowCaption
Carol Tome became chief executive officer of UPS in 2020. She is speaking at Berry College’s ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. (Photo courtesy of UPS)

Credit: UPS

Carol Tome became chief executive officer of UPS in 2020. She is speaking at Berry College’s ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. (Photo courtesy of UPS)

Credit: UPS

caption arrowCaption
Carol Tome became chief executive officer of UPS in 2020. She is speaking at Berry College’s ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. (Photo courtesy of UPS)

Credit: UPS

Credit: UPS

Saycon Sengbloh: The Atlanta actress, best known for her role as Lillian on the ABC sitcom “The Wonder Years,” will speak at her alma mater, Agnes Scott College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 14 on campus.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock: The Georgia lawmaker, and Ebenezer Baptist Church’s senior pastor, is speaking at his alma mater, Morehouse College. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 15 on campus.

Stacey Abrams: The Spelman college alumna, and Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, will speak at its ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m. May 15 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

Beatriz “Bea” Perez: The Coca-Cola vice president is the guest speaker at Oglethorpe University’s commencement, set for 9 a.m. May 21 on campus.

ExploreMore stories about higher education in Georgia

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb school board members who fired superintendent hint at reasons
18h ago
Partnership helps Spelman students train to close workforce gender gap
22h ago
Atlanta Public Schools to pay $320,000 for Georgia Tech graduation venue
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top