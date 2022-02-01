Emory expands program to help students pay tuition without loans

Emory, the state’s largest private university, estimates it will help about 3,300 students — almost one-half of its undergraduate enrollment. The estimated average income for families who will be eligible for the loan replacement program in fall 2022 is $107,000, university officials said.

Tuition, housing and other expenses for undergraduate students at Emory is about $75,000 a year. Undergraduate students receive about $43,000 a year through Emory grants and scholarships, federal statistics show. In some cases, students come up with the rest of the money through loans.

More than one-quarter of Emory’s undergraduate students take out federal or private loans, federal data shows. The median total federal loan debt among borrowers who completed their undergraduate degree is $16,500, university officials said.

About 75 schools nationwide have some form of no-loan plans, The Washington Post has reported.

Colleges and universities are under increasing pressure to make tuition and other expenses more affordable. Federal lawmakers have debated proposals to decrease student loan debt. Federally held student loan debt nationwide is currently about $1.7 trillion, more than the nation’s auto loan debt, research shows.