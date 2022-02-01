Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Emory expands program to help students pay tuition without loans

Emory University said this week it will provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program. (Eric Stirgus/Eric.Stirgus@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
Emory University said this week it will provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program. (Eric Stirgus/Eric.Stirgus@ajc.com)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Emory University announced an effort Monday to help more students graduate debt-free.

Starting next school year, the university said, it will provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program.

The university, which has campuses in Atlanta and Newton County, expects to award about $151 million annually in need-based aid for undergraduate students. That’s an increase of $8 million from its current total through its Emory Advantage program.

“For Emory to fulfill our mission of serving humanity in all that we do, we are continuing to invest in making an Emory education affordable to talented students of all financial backgrounds,” Gregory L. Fenves, the university’s president, said in a statement. “By eliminating need-based loans for undergraduates, our students have the opportunity to earn their Emory degrees with less debt as they embark on their extraordinary journeys after graduation.”

caption arrowCaption
Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves, seated in the front row wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, is joined by several dozen students and others on campus at the start of the fall 2021 semester. Emory is launching a no-loan effort for lower-income undergraduate students. (Courtesy of Emory University)

Credit: Photo Contributed

Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves, seated in the front row wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, is joined by several dozen students and others on campus at the start of the fall 2021 semester. Emory is launching a no-loan effort for lower-income undergraduate students. (Courtesy of Emory University)

Credit: Photo Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves, seated in the front row wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, is joined by several dozen students and others on campus at the start of the fall 2021 semester. Emory is launching a no-loan effort for lower-income undergraduate students. (Courtesy of Emory University)

Credit: Photo Contributed

Credit: Photo Contributed

Emory, the state’s largest private university, estimates it will help about 3,300 students — almost one-half of its undergraduate enrollment. The estimated average income for families who will be eligible for the loan replacement program in fall 2022 is $107,000, university officials said.

Tuition, housing and other expenses for undergraduate students at Emory is about $75,000 a year. Undergraduate students receive about $43,000 a year through Emory grants and scholarships, federal statistics show. In some cases, students come up with the rest of the money through loans.

More than one-quarter of Emory’s undergraduate students take out federal or private loans, federal data shows. The median total federal loan debt among borrowers who completed their undergraduate degree is $16,500, university officials said.

About 75 schools nationwide have some form of no-loan plans, The Washington Post has reported.

Colleges and universities are under increasing pressure to make tuition and other expenses more affordable. Federal lawmakers have debated proposals to decrease student loan debt. Federally held student loan debt nationwide is currently about $1.7 trillion, more than the nation’s auto loan debt, research shows.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Albany State University reopens campuses after bomb threat
12h ago
Black Lives Matter at DeKalb Schools: Students want to talk about race
15h ago
AJC On Campus: More regents changes; bill targets critical race theory
18h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top