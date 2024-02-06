Metro Atlanta students say ‘yes’ to the prom

The show featured soon-to-be brides trying on — and eventually saying “yes” to — wedding dresses. More than a decade ago, people behind the show decided to branch into prom dresses.

Warner Brothers Discovery hosted an event called “Say Yes to the Prom” this week at the company’s Atlanta campus in Midtown. Macy’s and Men’s Warehouse donate new clothes and accessories for 1,500 students in metro Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. In addition to formalwear, students can get makeup and styling tips, haircuts and jewelry.

Students from McNair High School filled the studio on Techwood Drive Tuesday morning. The program will also serve students from KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Carver Early College, Cristo Rey Atlanta, Mundy’s Mill High School, North Clayton High School and Carver STEAM Academy.

“Say Yes to the Prom” has grown from an employee volunteer event into a full-scale prom shopping experience for students in underserved communities, said Adria Alpert-Romm, chief people and culture officer at Warner Brothers Discovery .

“It was a community engagement activity for our employees, a way to bring in ... gently used dresses that they had ... and we donated them to the community,” said Alpert-Romm.

Students try on dresses and discuss the pros and cons with Durham. He tells them about the gown’s materials and how the dress should fit and feel. When the students decide a dress is right for them, he announces, “She said yes to the dress!”

Bricelyn, a junior, said she was excited at the prospect of meeting Durham.

“I watch a lot of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ at home so it was nerve-wracking (talking to Durham) in a way, but … the way he talked to us (was) like, ‘OK, you can turn around. It’s going to be OK,’” she said.

In addition to help with prom preparations, Alpert-Romm said the program offers internships in media and entertainment, which have led to jobs for some past participants. This year, she said, the company is promoting specific trades.

“(For example) someone that wants to be a makeup artist (or) wants to be a prop person,” she said. “These are jobs that don’t require a four-year college degree, and they’re in need because production is done all over the country.”

Bricelyn isn’t sure about applying for an internship, but she may have found a job she’s interested in pursuing.

“I think this is something I would like to do, help people try on dresses, find what they like,” she said.

Meanwhile, fellow junior Mari Cruz Gomez says “yes” to a long, green, sequined dress. She is beaming after consulting with Durham, who tells her she looks beautiful.

“I love the color,” she said. “I just never thought I would go green but I love this. It doesn’t wash me out.”

But the prom event isn’t just for girls: The boys can get fitted for suits and visit a barber. McNair senior Matthew Hall has picked out a gray suit and plans to get a tip fade haircut.

“Being (chosen for the program) has given me an opportunity to look the way I want to look and I like that,” he said. “Last year, I kind of had to go with what I could get because I had planned late. But this year, I can do it the way I want to do it.”

Durham said there are some differences between styling soon-to-be brides and high school students.

“Brides are already centered on a look that they may want,” he said. “The students are looking for the latest thing happening. They’re going to search the racks until they find it.”