Four students shot at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays High School

Police say victims have non-life-threatening injuries
Police direct traffic outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, after four students were shot. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel JimMartinez

Police direct traffic outside Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, after four students were shot. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
Updated 23 minutes ago

Four students were shot Wednesday afternoon at Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools officials said.

A statement from the school district said the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle shortly after school was dismissed. The APS police department and Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the victims were taken to a hospital, the school system said.

Law enforcement from several agencies converged at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 after four students were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez Jimenez

Officials said the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, and no other students, faculty or staff were injured. APS said all after-school activities were canceled.

The matter remained under investigation by Wednesday evening. Channel 2 Action News reported that police have detained a woman after stopping her along Baker Road in northwest Atlanta.

Wednesday’s shooting comes about two weeks after two people were shot in the parking lot of McEachern High School in Cobb County. Three suspects face charges in the case.

This isn’t the first shooting incident that involved the Mays community. Student Bre’Asia Powell was shot and killed in May at a late-night gathering outside the high school, officials said. The 16-year-old, who would have been a junior this year, was an outstanding athlete and student, her friends said. Three people have been arrested in connection with her killing.

