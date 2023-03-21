State senator endorses interim DeKalb superintendent for permanent job

As the search for a superintendent in DeKalb County nears its end, a state leader has endorsed interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley for the job.
State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, said it’s “prudent” to allow Tinsley to continue in the role, referencing the need for stability in the state’s third-largest district. Since 2010, the district has switched leaders seven times.
Credit: Bob Andres
Credit: Bob Andres
“Despite a longtime battle with high turnover rates within the school district, Dr. Tinsley has worked tirelessly to stabilize the district by creating an environment for students, faculty and parents to learn, work and thrive,” Jones said in a press release Monday. He represents the state’s 10th Senate District, which includes portions of DeKalb and Henry counties.
The superintendent search process in DeKalb, like most Georgia school districts, largely happens behind closed doors. The board received 26 applications for the position, but has not indicated whether Tinsley applied. Board members have applauded Tinsley’s progress so far at periodic reviews.
Tinsley has not indicated whether she is interested in the permanent role. When asked in August if she wants the job, Tinsley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was focused on the district’s most urgent issues, but “it’s not a no.” A district spokesman did not respond to a request for comment regarding the endorsement Tuesday.
Tinsley came out of retirement to fill the interim role after the DeKalb County Board of Education fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the position in a split vote in April. Tinsley previously worked in the district for more than 30 years, including as a counselor and as the deputy superintendent of student support and intervention.
“Dr. Tinsley views the role of superintendent as a lifetime commitment to educating our children in preparation for a bright future ahead and because of this, I can attest to her character and contributions to DeKalb County,” Jones said in the statement.
The board is expected to announce one or more finalists for the position this spring.
