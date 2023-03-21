State senator endorses interim DeKalb superintendent for permanent job

Tinsley has not indicated whether she is interested in the permanent role. When asked in August if she wants the job, Tinsley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was focused on the district’s most urgent issues, but “it’s not a no.” A district spokesman did not respond to a request for comment regarding the endorsement Tuesday.

Explore DeKalb school board to select superintendent candidates for interview

Tinsley came out of retirement to fill the interim role after the DeKalb County Board of Education fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the position in a split vote in April. Tinsley previously worked in the district for more than 30 years, including as a counselor and as the deputy superintendent of student support and intervention.

“Dr. Tinsley views the role of superintendent as a lifetime commitment to educating our children in preparation for a bright future ahead and because of this, I can attest to her character and contributions to DeKalb County,” Jones said in the statement.

The board is expected to announce one or more finalists for the position this spring.