DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications

The Georgia School Boards Association received 26 completed application packets by the Jan. 8 deadline, said the organization’s spokesman, Justin Pauly, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three other candidates began the application process but did not finish.

Details about candidates will be confidential until the board is ready to announce one or more finalists. On Thursday, the organization presented the applications to the school board during a closed-door meeting, Pauly said.