BreakingNews
GBI, activist’s family react to Atlanta police department training center footage
X
Dark Mode Toggle

DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

More than two dozen hopefuls have applied to be the next superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.

The Georgia School Boards Association received 26 completed application packets by the Jan. 8 deadline, said the organization’s spokesman, Justin Pauly, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three other candidates began the application process but did not finish.

Details about candidates will be confidential until the board is ready to announce one or more finalists. On Thursday, the organization presented the applications to the school board during a closed-door meeting, Pauly said.

ExploreIn DeKalb school district, revolving door of superintendents a constant

Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley has been leading the state’s third-largest school district since late April, when the school board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the top job in a split vote. Watson-Harris had been on the job for less than two years.

Tinsley told the AJC in an August interview that she is focusing on the district’s immediate needs — but “it’s not a no” when it comes to whether she is interested in the permanent job.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

The school board will spend roughly a month interviewing candidates, per the timeline used by the GSBA. The board has said it hopes to hire a new superintendent this spring. The anticipated start date is July 1, according to an announcement about the search

Members of the community can continue to provide input about what qualities they’d hope to see in the next superintendent through an online survey.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta has 9 of the country’s worst traffic bottlenecks, study finds4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris
9h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Lawmakers file bill to prevent counties from changing electoral maps
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
3h ago
Bill would make more Georgia students eligible for need-based aid
9h ago
Atlanta elementary school rallies to support ill teacher
22h ago
Featured

Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
2h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top