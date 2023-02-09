DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications

More than two dozen hopefuls have applied to be the next superintendent of the DeKalb County School District.
The Georgia School Boards Association received 26 completed application packets by the Jan. 8 deadline, said the organization’s spokesman, Justin Pauly, in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three other candidates began the application process but did not finish.
Details about candidates will be confidential until the board is ready to announce one or more finalists. On Thursday, the organization presented the applications to the school board during a closed-door meeting, Pauly said.
Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley has been leading the state’s third-largest school district since late April, when the school board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the top job in a split vote. Watson-Harris had been on the job for less than two years.
Tinsley told the AJC in an August interview that she is focusing on the district’s immediate needs — but “it’s not a no” when it comes to whether she is interested in the permanent job.
The school board will spend roughly a month interviewing candidates, per the timeline used by the GSBA. The board has said it hopes to hire a new superintendent this spring. The anticipated start date is July 1, according to an announcement about the search
Members of the community can continue to provide input about what qualities they’d hope to see in the next superintendent through an online survey.
