Six months in, DeKalb school board pleased with interim superintendent

Tinsley has served in the interim role since the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the top job in a split vote in April. She had been in the position for less than two years.

During a virtual meeting this week, Tinsley updated the board on more than 20 high-priority items, most of which are still works in progress. They ranged from financial goals to facilities improvements, and hiring challenges to safety protocols. Many of them are related to areas of Watson-Harris’ performance the board was dissatisfied with.