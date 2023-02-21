DeKalb school board to select superintendent candidates for interview

The board is participating in a two-day retreat this week that began Tuesday. Today is dedicated to discussing recommendations from the district’s accrediting agency about how the board can work better together, and reviewing the progress of interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley. The second day is when they’ll narrow down the list of applicants for the top job.

The board reviewed 26 applications earlier this month. Details about candidates will be confidential until the board is ready to announce one or more finalists.