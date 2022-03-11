Georgia health department stops weekly COVID-19 reporting for schools

Now that the state has dropped the reporting requirement, Fulton County Schools has stopped publishing weekly staff and student case counts on its website.

The state’s decision “was the major impetus for our suspension of creating the weekly report and publication,” said Fulton spokesman Brian Noyes in an email.

He said the change was part of a “de-escalation of our steps” in response to waning COVID-19 case counts. The district also lifted its mask mandate in mid-January.

The last report Fulton posted online was for the week ending Feb. 24. That week, the district reported 133 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, its lowest count of this semester. Since August, the district had recorded more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases.

Most metro Atlanta districts have continued to publish weekly reports in recent weeks, including Atlanta, Cherokee County, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb County, city of Decatur and Gwinnett County