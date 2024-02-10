1 teen stabbed, another shot near Tri-Cities High after basketball game

A teenager was stabbed and another was shot near an East Point high school Friday evening, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The incident happened near Tri-Cities High School off Norman Berry Drive in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2 that it occurred after a basketball game between Tri-Cities and Benjamin Banneker High School.

Buchanan said there were two scenes: one outside the school’s gym and another at a nearby railroad track. Officials did not say if the incidents were connected.