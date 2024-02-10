Crime & Public Safety

1 teen stabbed, another shot near Tri-Cities High after basketball game

Credit: WSBTV Videos

1 teen shot, 1 teen stabbed after basketball game at high school in East Point, police say
By
0 minutes ago

A teenager was stabbed and another was shot near an East Point high school Friday evening, police told Channel 2 Action News.

The incident happened near Tri-Cities High School off Norman Berry Drive in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2 that it occurred after a basketball game between Tri-Cities and Benjamin Banneker High School.

Buchanan said there were two scenes: one outside the school’s gym and another at a nearby railroad track. Officials did not say if the incidents were connected.

A spokesperson with Fulton County schools told the news station that Tri-Cities High students were involved in the incident but did not clarify their roles.

The condition of those injured was not released. No information was provided on the suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top