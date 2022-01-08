Most metro Atlanta school districts to resume in-person classes

But Fulton and other districts reopening Monday acknowledged that are facing staffing challenges amid the coronavirus surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

“With the omicron surge over the holidays, hundreds of employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results,” the statement said.

Superintendent Lisa Herring, who leads Atlanta Public Schools, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Friday that the district is ready to reopen. The district said on its website that it was not posting COVID-19 data for the week ending Jan. 7 since classes were held remotely.

And as we prepare to open, we are just intentional about safety and well-being, both educational well-being and mental health,” she said.