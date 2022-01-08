Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Most metro Atlanta school districts to resume in-person classes

10/5/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - A Clarkdale Elementary School student wears a face shield and a face mask while at school in Austell, Monday, October 5, 2020. Cobb County schools, the stateÕs second largest district with about 112,000 students, will begin the first phase of its reopening plan on Monday, Oct. 5. The district will reopen classes to students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and kindergarten through 12th grade special education students. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
10/5/2020 - Atlanta, Georgia - A Clarkdale Elementary School student wears a face shield and a face mask while at school in Austell, Monday, October 5, 2020. Cobb County schools, the stateÕs second largest district with about 112,000 students, will begin the first phase of its reopening plan on Monday, Oct. 5. The district will reopen classes to students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade and kindergarten through 12th grade special education students. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

All but one of the six metro Atlanta school districts that began classes remotely after winter break will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday.

Rockdale County Public Schools will continue another week of face-to-face instruction as Georgia continues to break its single day record for new COVID-19 cases.

ExploreMarietta City Schools records its highest COVID case count

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday reported 26,033 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections — a single-day record.

Most metro area school districts began the year with in-person learning. But Atlanta Public Schools and districts in Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Rockdale counties started the year virtually due to the high coronavirus counts in the area.

Fulton County Schools, Georgia’s fourth-largest school system, recorded 1,160 coronavirus cases from Dec. 31 to Thursday. That’s the district’s highest count since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

ExploreNew Georgia COVID rules loosen school quarantine, tracing requirements

But Fulton and other districts reopening Monday acknowledged that are facing staffing challenges amid the coronavirus surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.

“With the omicron surge over the holidays, hundreds of employees have reported positive COVID-19 test results,” the statement said.

Superintendent Lisa Herring, who leads Atlanta Public Schools, told The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Friday that the district is ready to reopen. The district said on its website that it was not posting COVID-19 data for the week ending Jan. 7 since classes were held remotely.

And as we prepare to open, we are just intentional about safety and well-being, both educational well-being and mental health,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Susan Hogan on twitter

Susan Hogan is the education editor. She joined the AJC in 2020 as a story editor and later became an assistant senior editor. She previously worked for the Washington Post. As a reporter, she won numerous national honors, including a public service award for team reports on arson fires at South Carolina Black churches.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton County Schools set to reopen amid its highest COVID case count
2h ago
Marietta City Schools records its highest COVID case count
18h ago
Everton Blair files paperwork for state school superintendent race
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top