Marietta City Schools records highest COVID case count since August

Credit: Marietta City Schools

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 18 minutes ago

In a shortened school week after winter break, Marietta City Schools documented a record high number COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year.

Teachers returned to schools on Monday, followed by students on Wednesday. On Friday, the school system reported 155 coronavirus cases among students and staff, according to data posted to its website.

Until now, the district’s highest weekly total for the year had been 76 cases, which was documented the week ending Aug. 26. The district maintains a mask-optional policy.

ExploreNew Georgia COVID rules loosen school quarantine, tracing requirements

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Health reported a new daily high of more than 25,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide. The surge is due to the highly contagious omicron various.

Six metro Atlanta school districts opted to begin classes virtually this week due to surge and staffing shortages. Of the six, only Rockdale County Public Schools opted to extend online-only learning next week.

ExploreGeorgia’s COVID-19 surge upends preschools and leaves parents scrambling

Since the beginning of the school year, Marietta City Schools has recorded more than 750 cases of COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the district’s website earlier this week, Superintendent Grant Rivera said it was likely the community had not yet reached the peak of the omicron surge.

“I acknowledge the degree of community COVID transmission; at the same time, I also recognize that our children desperately need in-person learning and the routine of school,” the statement said.

