Atlanta superintendent: Schools ready to open Monday

APS made it mandatory in September for employees to be tested twice a week.

Herring said that positivity rate among staff gave the district “some reassurance” as they look to reopen buildings next week.

“We’re encouraged to be quite honest but that encouragement is still tied to effective mitigation strategies,” she said.

Explore Atlanta Public Schools to host vaccination events on Saturday

Herring said there’s an ongoing potential for some students to return to virtual learning based on COVID-19 case numbers.

“At any given day, it could be a cohort of students, it could be a class, it could be a school,” she said.

She stressed the importance of parents signing consent forms to allow their child to participate in twice-weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing.

The district also is rolling out a new “test-to-stay” quarantine policy that allows employees and students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school so long as they are asymptomatic and test negative.

“I think that’s a critical factor to us being able to navigate being open,” Herring said.