New Georgia COVID rules loosen school quarantine, tracing requirements

Many school districts, including Cobb County, have been allowing students to remain in classes after a school-based exposure.

Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told his school board Thursday that the new state rules will allow him to keep teachers working in person.

“So as long as they’re going to wear a mask for that quarantine period they’ll be allowed to come back to work the very next day which will greatly assist us in maintaining all of our classrooms being open,” he said.

Ragsdale said the testing expansion — it covers symptomatic and asymptomatic students, staff, faculty and their family members — will also help. (A DPH spokeswoman said the testing for family members is new.) And he said the relaxation of contact tracing requirements will ease the burden on staff.

“I greatly appreciate the governor’s attention to this because as we all know contact tracing has been probably been the biggest lift on staff resources,” Ragsdale said. He was echoing a longstanding complaint among school leaders about the time committed to phone calls to track down exposures.

It takes so long, Ragsdale noted, that some people who were close contacts were not informed until the period when they should have quarantined had elapsed. He said Cobb will scale back its contact tracing because of the letter.

The letter says the reporting of positive cases is still required. “However, we know that contact tracing has become more challenging as cases have increased in schools and throughout the community,” Kemp and Toomey wrote, adding that it’s a “best practice” that is now optional in schools.