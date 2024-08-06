Morehouse College gets $20 million anonymous gift

“This transformational $20 million gift will allow us to increase the ranks of our esteemed and talented professors so that we can uphold the legacy of excellence in our classrooms as our as veteran faculty retire,” Thomas said.

More than 300 full-and part-time faculty work at Morehouse now.

Tuesday’s announcement makes for a monumental day of giving for Atlanta’s HBCUs. Morehouse School of Medicine, an independent medical school that is also a member of the Atlanta University Center Consortium, said Tuesday it has received $175 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies. That figure is the largest single gift the medical school has received in its history.

Explore Morehouse School of Medicine receives record donation to an HBCU

At Morehouse College, the $20 million will fund professors in the Division of Business and Economics; the Division of Humanities, Social Sciences, Media, and the Arts; and the Division of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The gift was made to the college’s ongoing capital campaign, launched publicly in 2022, which aims to raise $500 million for various initiatives, including student scholarships, faculty recruitment, campus improvements and academic programs. With this latest gift, the campaign has reached nearly $290 million in donations, according to Morehouse College.

The college has received other major gifts in recent years, including $20 million in 2020 from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The year before Morehouse received a gift totaling $34 million from investor Robert F. Smith to pay student loan debt for the 2019 graduating class.