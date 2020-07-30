Philanthropist’s $1.7 billion in gifts includes Morehouse, Spelman colleges

“MacKenzie Scott’s beneficent gift to Morehouse and several of our companion institutions in the HBCU network is an investment into the future of Black excellence,” said David A. Thomas, the college’s president. “On behalf of Morehouse and the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank her for supporting our mission to develop men who are academically excellent and focused on leadership and service. This gift will help Morehouse to lay the foundation for the campus of the 21st century and continue the important work we do to produce graduates who effect positive change in their communities, the nation, and the world.”

Spelman said it would use Scott’s donation to the college for various purposes such as technological infrastructure, developing new sources of revenue and improving academic facilities.

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell speaks during Spelman College 2016 Investiture Ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center on Saturday, April 9, 2016. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

“The success of Spelman has transformed our society, launching Black women in STEM, in the arts, as entrepreneurs and in leadership roles across the public and private sectors,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman’s president. “These significant new resources will enable Spelman to continue to graduate Black women with a competitive edge to become successful global leaders and social justice change agents in whatever they choose as their life’s work. We are so very grateful.”