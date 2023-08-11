MacKenzie Scott gifts $3 million to Georgia early education organization

Prominent philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has contributed $3 million to the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit said Thursday it will use the money in part for ongoing policies and to promote innovative and evidence-based practices.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this extraordinary gift from MacKenzie Scott,” Mindy Binderman, executive director of GEEARS, said in a written statement. “This one-time infusion of significant resources will allow us to amplify our advocacy for policies and programs that make young children a statewide priority. We will continue to lift the voices of families and educators to secure greater investments in Georgia’s early care and learning system.”

Founded in 2010, GEEARS works with business, civic and government associations to provide early learning resources for all Georgia children by the time they enter kindergarten and on a path to read by third grade.

Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to Georgia schools and organizations. The list includes Morehouse and Spelman colleges, Clark Atlanta University, Achieve Atlanta, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Communities in Schools of Atlanta, the Healthcare Georgia Foundation and Habitat for Humanity International.