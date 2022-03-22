Habitat for Humanity to receive $436M to spread among affiliates

Caption Rosalyn Merrick, interim president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, says major donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is validation that the nonprofit in doing good work in addressing affordable housing. Credit: Andrew/TOSHE Credit: Andrew/TOSHE Caption Rosalyn Merrick, interim president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, says major donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is validation that the nonprofit in doing good work in addressing affordable housing. Credit: Andrew/TOSHE Credit: Andrew/TOSHE

The four other affiliates selected to receive funds are: Columbus Area Habitat for Humanity, Gwinnett County Habitat for Humanity, Houston County Habitat for Humanity, and Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity.

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity will receive $13.5 million, the largest gift in its nearly 40-year history. Previously, its largest single gift came from the Joseph B. Whitehead Foundation with a $5 million donation toward Atlanta Habitat’s 2015 capital campaign.

“Her style as a donor is to empower organizations already doing impactful work, particularly in the area of affordable housing,” said Merrick. “We receive this as kind of the ultimate approval for the work that we continue to do and her gift accelerates that.”

Atlanta Habitat expects to reach nearly 1,200 additional families across neighborhoods in Atlanta, East Point, Fairburn and South Fulton from now through 2025. It also owns two ReStore locations in Atlanta and South Fulton. ReStores are the retail arm of Atlanta Habitat, where they sell donated merchandise. Sales of donated items help Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

Habitat International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to address systemic racism in housing, according to the Habitat release. Specifically, the donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation that will enable millions of people to access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign.

In 2019, before the pandemic hit, Atlanta Habitat completed 50 homes, including new construction, rehabs and new home builds with corporate and community partners. In 2020, that number dropped to 29, and in 2021 they completed 24. Atlanta Habitat is on track to complete 40 builds this year.

The gift will expedite the work planned for 2023, including expanding the number of homes and infusing funds into critical home repair and education programs.

The need for affordable housing continues to increase in metro Atlanta. Home prices are nearly 25% higher than a year ago as a result of a red-hot market, much of it fueled by big-money investors.

It’s not the first metro Atlanta nonprofit to get a financial boost from Scott. Earlier this year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which has its national headquarters in metro Atlanta, announced it received a $281 million donation.

And Scott also donated $10 million to Fugees Family Inc., which runs a tuition-free private school in DeKalb County that serves refugee and immigrant youth.

In a letter written in May, 2021, Scott made a pledge to give away her fortune, which at the time of her divorce settlement with Bezos in 2019 was worth an estimated $36 billion in Amazon stock. She wrote, “In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty.”