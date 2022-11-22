Healthcare Georgia Foundation receives massive donation from U.S.’s third wealthiest woman

“Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities,” she said.

“The funds we picked look for teams with lived experience in the issues they’re addressing, as we did when selecting the other non-profits in this giving cycle, and the 1,200+ recipients before them, many of which are also funds,” Scott continued.

The billionaire philanthropist finished her thoughts with a reminder for her readers.

“I recently learned a saying used in disability communities: ‘Nothing about us without us,’” she said. “For me, it’s another beautiful and powerful reminder. I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them. I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves.”

