Boys & Girls Clubs announces $281 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

Boys & Girls Clubs of America announced a milestone $281 million gift from MacKenzie Scott. This is the largest collective gift given by an individual in support of Boys & Girls Clubs in the organization’s 160-year history. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Courtesy photo

Education
By AJC Staff
Updated 59 minutes ago

The Boys & Girls Club of America, which has its national headquarters in metro Atlanta, on Thursday announced that it received a $281 million donation.

The donation by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is the “largest collective gift” in the organization’s 160-year history, according to a news release.

The money will be used to support the national organization and 62 local Boys & Girls Club around the country.

“Gifts like this are rare and have incredible impact,” Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said in the statement.

Boys & Girls Clubs serve youth in more than 4,700 locations in communities across the country. Clubs provide homework help, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, leadership opportunities and more.

