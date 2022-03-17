Boys & Girls Clubs announces $281 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

The Boys & Girls Club of America, which has its national headquarters in metro Atlanta, on Thursday announced that it received a $281 million donation.
The donation by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is the “largest collective gift” in the organization’s 160-year history, according to a news release.
The money will be used to support the national organization and 62 local Boys & Girls Club around the country.
“Gifts like this are rare and have incredible impact,” Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, said in the statement.
Boys & Girls Clubs serve youth in more than 4,700 locations in communities across the country. Clubs provide homework help, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, leadership opportunities and more.
