Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

“We know that AI is the future when it comes to sound, when it comes to song writing, when it comes to music production, there’s a whole world of endless possibilities and that’s what we’re trying to show them to open their minds to those possibilities,” the rapper and actor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In recent years, artists and educators have worked more intentionally to increase access and opportunities for arts education in Georgia although research shows a decline in government funding for arts programs. State legislative appropriations to the 56 State and Special Jurisdiction Arts Agencies are projected to decrease 5.8% in FY 2025 to $575.6 million, according to research by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

Artesius Miller, founder and CEO of Utopian Academy Charter School Network, believes the partnership will help the school, which uses project-based learning in music, theater and film production.

“Thanks to the Ludacris Foundation, our scholars will be able to use trailblazing AI through the TechTunes program to develop a better understanding of technological advances in the emerging music and entertainment industries,” Miller said in a statement.