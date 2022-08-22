ajc logo
X

Kemp steers more federal dollars toward learning loss

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County last month where he announced $125 grants to teachers for classroom supplies. Kemp on Monday announced he's providing $37.4 million to state agencies and other organizations to help various students who've suffered learning loss through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp talk to reporters after a press conference at Ola High School in Henry County last month where he announced $125 grants to teachers for classroom supplies. Kemp on Monday announced he's providing $37.4 million to state agencies and other organizations to help various students who've suffered learning loss through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago
Funds would help Georgia students with special needs and in preschool and after-school programs

Students with disabilities and children in preschool are among the latest Georgia beneficiaries from federal education pandemic relief funds distributed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp’s office announced the $37.4 million distribution from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund on Monday.

The recipients:

  • Department of Early Care and Learning: up to $12 million
  • The Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs: $12 million
  • Georgia Department of Education: $9.1 million
  • Georgia Public Library Services: $2.3 million
  • Georgia Alliance of YMCAs: $2 million

The grants are intended to address pandemic-related learning loss with tutoring and resource acquisition.

For instance, more than two-thirds of the state education department’s allotment will help special needs teachers and paraprofessionals purchase materials. Nearly $1 million more will pay for equipment at the state-run schools for students with vision or hearing loss, and $1.7 million is for testing of hearing and vision loss among children who went unscreened during the pandemic.

The money comes from congressional appropriations starting in December 2020 to help schools cope with COVID-19. Georgia school districts were allotted over $6 billion and Kemp, like other governors, was given a discretionary fund that still contains $59.7 million, according to his office.

Kemp has called the federal relief money wasteful, but the Republican has been touting his use of Georgia’s allocation as he campaigns for re-election against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In early August, he announced another $240 million in the federal pass-through money would go toward high-speed internet in rural Georgia. Last month, he announced $125 grants to teachers and other school personnel to buy supplies. Those grants were a repeat of teacher grants that were part of a $47 million disbursal early this year.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: 3 shot, 1 dead in Midtown near Colony Square; suspect at large14m ago
Maxwell summary after Week 1
8h ago
College students return to campus without access to abortion
1h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
56m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
56m ago
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
3h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County seeks to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes
Fulton County Schools to give employees 2% midyear raises
Cobb school district raises pay for bus drivers amid shortage
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
21h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top