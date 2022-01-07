Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett schools record 641 COVID-19 cases over winter break

Gwinnett County reported 641 coronavirus cases over winter break. (File photo)
caption arrowCaption
Gwinnett County reported 641 coronavirus cases over winter break. (File photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The cases involved 433 employees, 208 students

Gwinnett County Public Schools reported 641 COVID-19 cases over winter break.

Employee cases totaled 433, while students accounted for 208 cases from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, according to data posted to the district’s website. The totals rely on self-reporting.

ExploreGwinnett County Public Schools to host vaccination clinics

Gwinnett, the state largest school district, resumed classes in-person on Thursday. Masks are required in the district’s schools and on buses.

Six metro Atlanta school districts held online-only classes this week because of surging coronavirus cases in the state. On Wednesday, Georgia reported a new daily high of more than 25,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide.

Ahead of last month’s winter break, multiple metro Atlanta school districts reported their highest number of coronavirus cases in weeks.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2021 to cover education in Gwinnett County. He strives to provide a look into what happens in schools and give voice to educators, students and their families. He believes an understanding and appreciation of education is essential to a community.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta parents, teachers can nominate their school to win a garden
1h ago
Renfroe Middle School in Decatur to go virtual two days next week
14h ago
New Georgia COVID rules loosen school quarantine, tracing requirements
14h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top