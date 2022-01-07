Gwinnett schools record 641 COVID-19 cases over winter break

Gwinnett County Public Schools reported 641 COVID-19 cases over winter break.
Employee cases totaled 433, while students accounted for 208 cases from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, according to data posted to the district’s website. The totals rely on self-reporting.
Gwinnett, the state largest school district, resumed classes in-person on Thursday. Masks are required in the district’s schools and on buses.
Six metro Atlanta school districts held online-only classes this week because of surging coronavirus cases in the state. On Wednesday, Georgia reported a new daily high of more than 25,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases statewide.
Ahead of last month’s winter break, multiple metro Atlanta school districts reported their highest number of coronavirus cases in weeks.
