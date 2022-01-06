Gwinnett County Public Schools to host vaccination clinics

Gwinnett County Public Schools will have several COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month.
The clinics are open to anyone 12 and older. Anyone younger than 18 must be with a parent or guardian to receive a shot. Appointments are not required.
The clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses about three weeks apart. Clinicians will also administer booster shots to people who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months.
The vaccines will be offered from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following cites:
- Today, Berkmar High School and Duluth High School
- Tuesday, Lanier High School and Norcross High School
- Jan. 13, Parkview High School and Shiloh High School
- Jan. 18, South Gwinnett High School
