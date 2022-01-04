Cobb, Gwinnett schools to resume in-person classes amid COVID surge

In a message to parents, the Cobb district said the community shared an “overwhelming preference for in-person learning.” The district asked families not to send children who are sick to school.

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Health did not report new coronavirus data “due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.” On Friday, DPH reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic.

Since August, 14 metro Atlanta school districts recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff. Health officials said the actual numbers are likely higher since the districts’ numbers rely on self-reporting.

Cobb schools have recorded more than 6,000 cases since August, while Gwinnett has documented nearly 8,000 cases.

Before the two-week winter break began in December, multiple area school districts reported a spike in cases.