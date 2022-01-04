Cobb, Gwinnett schools to resume in-person classes amid COVID surge

Georgia’s two largest school districts will reopen their buildings this week for in-person classes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
The Cobb County School District is resuming classes Wednesday after winter break, while Gwinnett County Public Schools will begin classes as planned on Thursday.
But six metro Atlanta school districts are holding online-only classes this week. They are Atlanta Public Schools and districts in Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton and Rockdale Counties.
Gwinnett — the state’s largest school system — requires masks for students and staff. Masks remain optional in Cobb schools unless individuals have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
“Keeping schools safely open for in-person instruction remains our top priority,” said a statement released by the Gwinnett district on Monday.
In a message to parents, the Cobb district said the community shared an “overwhelming preference for in-person learning.” The district asked families not to send children who are sick to school.
On Monday, the Georgia Department of Health did not report new coronavirus data “due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.” On Friday, DPH reported 24,320 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections, the second-highest total of the pandemic.
Since August, 14 metro Atlanta school districts recorded more than 40,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff. Health officials said the actual numbers are likely higher since the districts’ numbers rely on self-reporting.
Cobb schools have recorded more than 6,000 cases since August, while Gwinnett has documented nearly 8,000 cases.
Before the two-week winter break began in December, multiple area school districts reported a spike in cases.