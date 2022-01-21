Gwinnett school board elects Tarece Johnson as next chair

“As chair, it’s been an honor to serve in a really important year in the county school system that raised me,” he said before nominating Johnson.

Blair, a graduate of Shiloh High School in Gwinnett, was elected to the school board in 2018. He is the board’s first Black and openly gay board member.

Johnson was elected by a 3-2 vote. Blair and board member Karen Watkins, both Democrats, voted for Johnson. Republican board members Steven Knudsen and Mary Kay Murphy voted against Johnson.

Knudsen, who joined the board in 2019, was elected vice chair by a 3-1 vote. Johnson voted against Knudsen. Watkins abstained.

Blair nominated Knudsen for vice chair. Last year, it was Knudsen who nominated Blair for board chair.

As board chair, Blair led the district through challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to the hiring of a new superintendent. Twice, the board moved meetings to a smaller room because of people who refused to wear masks or wore them improperly.

In March, the board ended longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract nearly a year early. The vote was split 3-2 with Democrats Blair, Watkins and Johnson voting in favor of the move.

In July, the board unanimously hired Calvin Watts, a longtime Gwinnett school district administrator and then-superintendent of a suburban Seattle district.

Reflecting on his year as chair at the December board meeting, Blair noted the challenges and commended the board for its collaboration.

“We allowed our differences to be sources of strength,” Blair said. He said the board focused on “constructive issues where we could collaborate and find some common ground versus issues that would only perpetually divide us.”