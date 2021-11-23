Everton Blair will not seek re-election to Gwinnett school board

He and the other two Democrats made the polarizing decision in March to end longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract nearly a year early. In July, the board unanimously hired Calvin Watts, a longtime Gwinnett school district administrator and then-superintendent of a suburban Seattle district, as the first Black superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Blair’s tenure has been marked by struggles over response to the coronavirus pandemic, coming into a head during recent school board meetings that anti-mask protesters shut down. Two women were arrested at last week’s meeting after the school district alleged they violated security protocol.

“I want to make this decision now so that we can be proactive in supporting a member of our community to represent us well on the school board,” Blair said in a letter to students, staff and county residents that he posted Tuesday to social media.

“Amid a global pandemic, historic elections, leadership transitions, racial reckonings and orchestrated attempts to disrupt our progress, our board has been successful,” he said. “We will continue to be. The courageous actions that have transpired in just the last three years are a testament to what committed leadership can yield: bridging the gap between the old and the new, working together across lines of difference to find common ground, creating shared experiences for our diversity to be our strength and stepping out to lead with conviction even if you are alone.”

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Blair thanked the community for the opportunity to lead and for continued focus on what will benefit students.

The son of Jamaican immigrants, Blair graduated from Shiloh High School in Gwinnett before earning a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Harvard University and a master’s degree in leadership from Stanford University. He served on the Obama administration’s Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans. He is now national governance director at New American Leaders, an organization that prepares immigrants and their children to run for office.