Metro Atlanta school board members oppose critical race theory bill

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, left, and House Speaker David Ralston, right, welcome Gov. Brian Kemp for his annual State of the State address to the Georgia Assembly on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. During his speech, Kemp said he would work with lawmakers this year to keep "divisive ideologies like critical race theory" out of schools. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, left, and House Speaker David Ralston, right, welcome Gov. Brian Kemp for his annual State of the State address to the Georgia Assembly on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. During his speech, Kemp said he would work with lawmakers this year to keep "divisive ideologies like critical race theory" out of schools. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

More than a dozen board members from five metro Atlanta school districts have put their names behind a letter opposing new legislation that seeks to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Educators have been saying for months that the college-level concept is not taught in Georgia’s K-12 schools, but critics say its tenets about systemic racism are.

This week, a Republican lawmaker from Cherokee County introduced a bill that would dock schools a fifth of their state funding for violations. Among the prohibitions in House Bill 888: teaching that “the United States is a systematically racist country.”

And Gov. Brian Kemp, in his State of the State address Thursday, said he would work against critical race theory during the legislative session that started Monday. He said he wanted “to protect our students from divisive ideologies like critical race theory that pits kids against each other.”

ExploreKemp and Georgia lawmakers wade into school culture war issues

The board members’ “open letter” was shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Cobb County school board member Dr. Jaha Howard. It says HB 888 attacks free speech, insults teachers and undermines public education. The chief co-sponsor of the bill is Rep. Brad Thomas, R-Holly Springs, who said at a Cherokee County school board meeting in May that he was drafting legislation against critical race theory.

Most of the board members backing the letter are Black.

“Ironically, HB 888 embodies the very same ‘cancel culture’ its proponents claim to oppose. The broad prohibitions on what teachers can say regarding American history and the legacy of slavery would cancel our educators’ ability to teach truthfully,” says the letter, which was backed by 13 school board members as of Friday morning.

It says critical race theory isn’t taught in their schools and that the legislation “is attempting to leverage the manufactured outrage around” it to “whitewash” history by limiting what educators can say about racism, past and present.

In addition to Howard, the names on the letter were:

Eshe’ Collins, Atlanta Public Schools

Jason Esteves, Atlanta Public Schools

Erika Mitchell, Atlanta Public Schools

Sabrina Hill, Clayton County

Victoria Williams, Clayton County

Charisse Davis, Cobb County

Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, Cobb County

Diijon DaCosta, DeKalb County

Allyson Gevertz, DeKalb County

Tarece Johnson, Gwinnett County

Karen Watkins, Gwinnett County

Howard said Friday morning that Aretta Baldon of Atlanta Public Schools had added her name after he shared the document with the AJC. He said he expected the list of supporting board members to grow in coming days.

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Investigations
