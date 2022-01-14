Metro Atlanta school board members oppose critical race theory bill

Most of the board members backing the letter are Black.

“Ironically, HB 888 embodies the very same ‘cancel culture’ its proponents claim to oppose. The broad prohibitions on what teachers can say regarding American history and the legacy of slavery would cancel our educators’ ability to teach truthfully,” says the letter, which was backed by 13 school board members as of Friday morning.

It says critical race theory isn’t taught in their schools and that the legislation “is attempting to leverage the manufactured outrage around” it to “whitewash” history by limiting what educators can say about racism, past and present.

In addition to Howard, the names on the letter were:

Eshe’ Collins, Atlanta Public Schools

Jason Esteves, Atlanta Public Schools

Erika Mitchell, Atlanta Public Schools

Sabrina Hill, Clayton County

Victoria Williams, Clayton County

Charisse Davis, Cobb County

Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, Cobb County

Diijon DaCosta, DeKalb County

Allyson Gevertz, DeKalb County

Tarece Johnson, Gwinnett County

Karen Watkins, Gwinnett County

Howard said Friday morning that Aretta Baldon of Atlanta Public Schools had added her name after he shared the document with the AJC. He said he expected the list of supporting board members to grow in coming days.