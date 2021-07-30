Wilbanks’ era ends after 25 years leading Gwinnett school district

Caption Gwinnett County Schools superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks speaks to Gwinnett County educators at an informal send-off for Gwinnett County Schools superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on July 28, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Rebecca Wright Credit: Rebecca Wright

Over the decades, Gwinnett’s standardized test scores increased, bolstering the school district’s reputation and driving the county’s growth.

Wilbanks in 2005 was a finalist for national superintendent of the year. He has advised three Georgia governors and two U.S. education secretaries on legislation.

Former Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat who held the office from 1999 to 2003, praised the superintendent for maintaining high standards while overseeing Georgia’s most rapidly growing and diversifying school district.

“Alvin Wilbanks was my right-hand man on education when I was governor,” Barnes said. “I hope we can continue to call on his expertise and wisdom because he has the right answers.”

At a Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce luncheon honoring Wilbanks, Barnes and other community figures praised him in speeches. The Thursday gathering drew about 300 local business leaders and politicians.

Nicole Love Hendrickson, county commission chairwoman, read a proclamation designating July 29 as “J. Alvin Wilbanks Day” in Gwinnett County.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support,” Wilbanks said. “I don’t know any community that has supported public education any more than Gwinnett County.”

During Wilbanks’ tenure, Gwinnett became the only school district in the country to win the prestigious Broad Prize for Urban Education twice.

At their second Broad Prize ceremony, in 2014, the Gwinnett school board voted to name the district’s central office for Wilbanks. The lobby of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center on Wednesday was filled with employees who formed a long line to wish the superintendent farewell.

Debbie Dees said she was one of thousands of Gwinnett teachers when Wilbanks was hired. Yet, he made a point of visiting many schools and meeting with teachers, including her.

Dees, now an assistant superintendent of school improvement and operations, repeated a mantra learned from Wilbanks: “There are two types of employees in Gwinnett County Public Schools — those who teach, and those who support those who teach.”

Donna Zimmer said she’s known Wilbanks for 20 years — since she was a career specialist at Mill Creek High School. She described him as a good leader and an honest person who loves Chex Mix.

“At foundation executive board meetings, we always make sure we have Chex Mix for Mr. Wilbanks,” said Zimmer, now a community specialist for the school district’s charitable foundation.