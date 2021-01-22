Everton Blair elected chair of Gwinnett school board

Blair, 28, two years ago became the Gwinnett school board’s first Black member. No other members were nominated for president at the meeting. His win was met with applause from a socially distanced audience of dozens in the board room at school district headquarters.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Steven Knudsen, who joined the school board at the same time as Blair, nominated him for president, with newly-elected member Karen Watkins seconding the nomination.