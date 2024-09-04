Get Schooled

If Grandma can’t answer your parenting question, maybe Google can

Parents across the nation bring their parenting questions on sleeping, tantrums and bedwetting to the internet. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Parents across the nation bring their parenting questions on sleeping, tantrums and bedwetting to the internet. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By
45 minutes ago

When my kids were young, I kept a stack of parenting books to consult on teething, toddler tantrums and bedtime routines. More often, however, I took my child-rearing questions to parents I met on the playground or in the neighborhood.

My own mother was no help. She had four children in proximity and always told me our early childhood years were a blur of wiping noses, changing diapers and applying bandages. Her usual response to one of my questions was, “Hell if I can remember.”

Now, parents can consult Google. A new analysis tallied up the questions asked on Google related to parenting by state. In Georgia, the top question was” “Why do kids wet the bed?”

My challenge was not kids wetting the bed but refusing to go to bed or stay in bed, putting me in alliance with parents in Arkansas, where the top question on Google was: “How to get toddler to stay in bed?”

I am not sure what to make of the bedtime-related question most frequently asked of Google in Montana: “How to put a kid to sleep in 40 seconds.”

It’s interesting to see the variety of perplexing questions that drive people to search the internet. In the state of Washington, the top question is, “Why do kids eat boogers?” Parents in neighboring California want to know, “Why are kids so loud?”

Florida poses a tough question, one that engenders a lot of debate in the parenting forums: “How to help a child lose weight without making them feel bad?” Michigan also has a question that carries a heavy emotional weight: “Why is my kid so mean?”

Here are some of the other most popular parenting questions that each state searches that emerged in the Google search data analysis by VocoVision, a virtual learning and teletherapy platform.

Colorado: How to talk so little kids will listen

Hawaii: When do boys stop growing?

Illinois: How to teach a kid to ride a bike

Indiana: How many teeth do kids have?

Iowa: How to get toddler to stop hitting

Louisiana: Why won’t my kid be quiet?

Maine: Why do toddlers bite?

Mississippi: Am I a good parent?

Missouri: Does my kid have ADHD?

New Mexico: Why do kids have so much energy?

Ohio: When to worry about rash on a child

South Carolina: What age should a kid get a phone?

West Virginia: Why is my kid cursing?

About the Author

Follow Maureen Downey on facebookFollow Maureen Downey on twitter

Maureen Downey has written editorials and opinion pieces about local, state and federal education policy since the 1990s.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

RHONE: Students aren’t the only ones who need cellphone bans45m ago
Placeholder Image

How to talk to your child about the risks of social media
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP, McClatchy

On education, Harris and Trump share no common ground or solutions
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WHO Europe laments declining rates of condom use among sexually active teens worldwide
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP, McClatchy

OPINION
On education, Harris and Trump share no common ground or solutions
If we want teachers to stay, leave them alone and let them teach
Schools that ban cellphones report promising results. It’s worth a try
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon