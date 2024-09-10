This is a feeling not only felt by me but my peers. The consensus among us is that a dark cloud has risen over not only our Georgia high school, but across our daily lives.

I remember receiving the news report that there was another mass shooting at a school. When I found out it was Apalachee, I was distraught. I couldn’t fathom such an event happening this close to me and had an overwhelming fear that Dunwoody could be next.

No students should ever fear for their lives. Unfortunately, the issue of mass gun violence is not addressed enough. Even though we are the primary victims in school shootings, students are not given a strong enough voice to advocate for ourselves. With that lack of voice also comes a lack of care for our mental health and the irreparable damage gun violence does to our psyche.

Gun violence, especially to children, is constant. Two years ago, a shooter claimed the lives of 21 in Uvalde, Texas. Six years ago, a shooter took the lives of 17 in Parkland, Florida. Nearly a dozen years ago, a shooter killed 26 at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

It was 25 years ago that two shooters murdered 13 and then killed themselves at Columbine High School, Colorado. That horrific shooting was supposed to spark change but has now become a faint memory as so many other deadly shootings have followed. They have now become normalized in our culture. Indeed, U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, described school shootings as “a fact of life.”

Politicians offer no solutions to keep guns out schools but put the burden on students and teachers to lock doors and hide in coat rooms. Teachers should care about safety but shouldn’t have to consider that locking a door or properly carrying out a lockdown drill is a matter of life or death. Students should be able to walk to their classes in school and go to gym class or lunch without worrying about where the exits are.