Quick facts

Around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and GBI, responded to the school, located about 45 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The school is west of Athens, location of the University of Georgia.

The victims were identified as students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and two adults: assistant football coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, 39, and math teacher Cristina Irimie, 54.

Explore How the Apalachee High School shooting unfolded

Colt Gray, who faces four counts of felony murder, had previously been investigated by local and federal law enforcement for allegedly threatening a school shooting.

Colin Gray was arrested Thursday on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Those charges “stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said. The case against the parent is unprecedented in Georgia and is believed to be the second of its kind nationally.

You can read the GBI’s list of frequently asked questions here.

What we know about the victims, survivors

Several fundraisers have collected hundreds of thousands of dollars to support families of the deceased victims with funeral and other expenses. Other fundraisers are geared toward helping the survivors with medical costs. They include one teacher and eight students, and all expected to survive.

» Recovery after a school shooting: What survivors can expect

» Survivors shot at Apalachee High School share harrowing details

» Texts offer info, comfort to families during Barrow school shooting

» Online campaigns raise over $640K for Apalachee High School victims

To find all verified fundraisers benefiting Apalachee High School victims, visit this GoFundMe page.

What we know about the suspect

Colt Gray is being held in the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center and will be tried as an adult.

When he was investigated in May 2023, the FBI said it received several anonymous tips about someone on the online messaging platform Discord talking about plans to commit a school shooting at an unspecified time and location. Federal authorities traced the account to Jefferson, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was tapped to follow up by questioning the teen, who denied making the threats.

“I gotta take you at your word, and I hope you’re being honest with me,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigator Daniel Miller Jr. told the then-middle schooler before he left the interview.

No charges were filed in the case.

Colin Gray also spoke to investigators at the time, saying his son had access to guns, but they were unloaded. The father said he had been trying to teach his son how to use firearms safely.

Colt Gray is accused of using an AR-style weapon Wednesday. No alleged motive has been released.

» The sheriff’s report from 2023 tip that Ga. school shooting suspect had threatened a school

How the community is coping

The school district closed for the remainder of the week. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, but Apalachee High will remain closed. There has been massive outpouring of support for the victims, their families and the high school community at large.

» Shattered Georgia community unites behind ‘Barrow strong’ rally

» After school shooting, pastors tell victims: ‘You are not alone’

» Students, locals gather after ‘traumatizing’ Georgia high school shooting

What’s next

Colt Gray is expected to face additional charges in coming weeks, DA Brian Smith said. The grand jury’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17, and those additional charges could be presented for indictment at that time.

A Dec. 4 preliminary hearing has already been scheduled for both Colt and Colin Gray, a judge said Thursday.