Georgia universities report spike in COVID-19 cases

Caption Georgia Tech students and employees get tested for COVID-19 at its Economic Development Building on Tue., Jan. 4, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption Georgia Tech students and employees get tested for COVID-19 at its Economic Development Building on Tue., Jan. 4, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kennesaw State University reported on its website 208 confirmed cases between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7. More than 40% of those cases were employees and faculty. KSU has about 43,000 students, the third-highest enrollment in Georgia, and roughly 3,300 employees.

Georgia State University, which has the largest enrollment in the state, 52,350, reported 114 positive results through on campus testing between Jan. 1-7. It had 15 positive results the prior week.

Emory, the state’s largest private university, has also seen an increase in cases. More than 100 students tested positive in the last 10 days through its on-site screening program, according to its website. Emory is starting its spring semester with remote learning as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, while Georgia’s public universities are holding most classes in-person.

The increase in new cases on these campuses is similar to the rise nationwide.

And hospitalizations among college-aged Georgians are up, with 464 confirmed hospitalizations for 18- to 24-year-olds during a recent seven-day period, federal statistics show. While Georgia has the eighth-largest population, it has the sixth-highest number of hospitalizations among that age group.