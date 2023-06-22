X

Georgia’s divisive concepts law allegedly cause for Cobb teacher’s leave

1 hour ago

A Cobb County teacher may be the first casualty of laws passed last year amid a conservative backlash against “woke” classrooms.

Katie Rinderle, who taught gifted students at Due West Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave after she read a book to her fifth-graders with a message that challenges gender norms.

“She made the book part of a lesson about diversity, inclusion, acceptance, understanding and all the positive things that we want to have out of our public school students,” said her lawyer, Craig Goodmark.

Goodmark said a student told a parent, who quickly complained to school administrators. Rinderle was then summoned by the principal and placed on paid leave before the school year ended, he said. A termination tribunal is scheduled for Aug. 3. Goodmark said she otherwise has a “stellar” personnel file.

Goodmark said his client was told she had violated Georgia’s “divisive concepts” law passed in 2022. It was focused mainly on classroom discussions about race but included a passage about transgender athletes.

He said the law, and two others associated with parental rights and school materials, were so vague as to sow confusion, adding that his client was not told specifically how she had violated the law.

She acquired the book, “My Shadow Is Purple,” at a school book fair, and said her students voted to have her read it to them.

The Cobb County School District was not immediately available for comment.

Cobb school board chairman Brad Wheeler said in an email: “This is a personnel matter, I have no comment on it.”

State Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, authored House Bill 1084, now a law that prohibits teaching “divisive concepts,” such as that America is “fundamentally” racist.

It does not address gender discussions in classrooms, but Wade noted that other legislation passed the same year gave parents more control over content.

Wade said the intent was to focus classrooms on core skills, like reading and math — and to ensure material is age appropriate. He said the book Rinderle read to her classroom did not sound like something he’d want read to his own two kids, rising second and fourth graders.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said in an online post that it is the first known case involving the 2022 laws limiting teacher speech.

Teachers and civil liberties advocates have criticized the laws as overly vague. They say teachers, wary of crossing a line they cannot see, will simply withdraw from addressing subjects they think might be seen as controversial.

Staff writer Alice Tecotzky contributed to this report.

