Fired Cobb teacher files lawsuit challenging classroom censorship laws

The 35-page complaint alleges that the plaintiffs “have been terminated or fear discipline under (Cobb’s) vague censorship policies for actively and openly supporting their LGBTQ students.” It goes on to state that Rinderle’s firing sent a message to Cobb educators that “allowing students access to information that violates sex stereotypes by mentioning or acknowledging LGBTQ and gender nonconforming people is prohibited.” The suit alleges that Rinderle’s termination is illegal retaliation in violation of Title IX — the civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in schools.

The lawsuit demands Cobb reinstate Rinderle to her former teaching position, remove any record of discipline and misconduct and unspecified monetary damages.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Cobb County School District for comment. The district is a defendant in the case, as well as Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, Executive Director of Employee Relations and Evaluations Chris Dowd and members of the board of education. Cobb officials said in a previous statement they are “confident the actions of the Board were appropriate considering the entirety of the teacher’s behavior and history. The district remains committed to strictly enforcing all Board policy, and the law.”

Rinderle was removed from her classroom almost a year ago after reading fifth graders a book called “My Shadow is Purple” by Scott Stuart. Some parents complained to the school’s principal that they were not informed about the content of the book ahead of time. Rinderle maintained throughout a two-day hearing and afterward that the book was about inclusivity. She was fired in August.

“The school board’s decision to fire me undermines students’ freedom to learn and teachers’ ability to teach,” Rinderle said this week in a statement through the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Rinderle has also filed an appeal asking the state board of education to reverse her firing. The state board has yet to vote on the issue, but an SPLC spokesperson said they expect a decision by the board’s Feb. 22 meeting.

