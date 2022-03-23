Georgia lawmakers invite retired teachers back to classrooms

Kemp sought this expansion last year, but it was stripped from another pipeline bill by the time he signed it into law. That legislation backed efforts to create an alternative certification path for military veterans, to mentor teachers, to impose new training requirements in colleges, and to attract more minority college students to the teaching profession.

It also placed the teacher of the year on the Georgia Board of Education in an advisory role.

HB 385 passed the Senate 50-1 Tuesday after passing the House 169-0 in February. It now goes to Kemp for his signature. It would be in effect from July 1 through June 2026 if he signs it.